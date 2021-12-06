The No. 6 Purdue volleyball team began its NCAA Tournament run with two home wins against the Illinois State Redbirds and Dayton Flyers on Thursday and Friday night, respectively.
While both of these teams put up a good fight against Purdue (25-6), late dominance by the Boilermakers in both matches was enough to carry them through to the Sweet 16.
The weekend was highlighted by a reverse sweep against the Flyers (26-6), featuring three double-digit set victories and the second-largest margin of victory in program history.
The exciting match against Dayton was all about momentum, or a lack thereof, for both teams at different points in the night. While Dayton won the first set in a 27-25 shootout and the second set by a wider margin of 25-19, Purdue rallied back to capture the next three sets, propelling them to the thrilling victory.
Whatever head coach Dave Shondell said during the intermission after the second set clearly worked to Purdue’s advantage. The Boilermakers proceeded to dominate the next two sets, bringing the match to a final fifth set to decide it all. Purdue ended up pulling off the reverse sweep, allowing the team to advance to the Sweet 16.
Fifth-year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton and senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland were lethal to the Flyers’ defensive strategy, getting 19 and 17 kills, respectively. It was Purdue’s blocking, however, that really allowed them to be so dominant in both matches: The team put up a total of 29 blocks, including 16 against the Flyers.
In Thursday’s match against Illinois State, the Boilermakers swept the Redbirds 3-0. Purdue had a rocky start with the first set finishing 25-21, a score that was closer than many expected considering how dominant the team’s play all season has been. But Purdue was able to finish and take control of the next two sets to come away with the victory and advance to the second round.
Once again, Newton was the kill leader for Purdue, racking up 12 in the match. Cleveland was behind her with nine kills.