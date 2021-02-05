Volleyball head coach Dave Shondell said he’s following a favorite piece of advice from men’s basketball coach Matt Painter in preparation for this week’s matches.
“Focus on what you do have and not what you don’t have.”
The No. 13 Boilers (2-2) plan to make the best out of this week’s circumstances in matches against No. 6 Minnesota (4-0). They are still missing junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland due to a “non-COVID-19 related illness.” Cleveland, an All-Big Ten player last season, will spend another week adding to her already four matches out on the bench.
The effects of Cleveland’s absence have been two-fold, Shondell said. While it threw the team off the rhythm created when Cleveland played a central role, the sudden change provided less experienced offensive hitters the opportunity to step up.
“The good thing is the way that (sophomore outside hitter Maddy) Chinn played in the opposite position, the way (sophomore outside hitter Maddy) Koch has performed the way she was hammering balls from the left side and (sophomore outside hitter) Emma Ellis,” Shondell said. “Those three, the sophomores, are (one of the keys) to our success.”
Chinn had a combined 15 kills across both Iowa matches and a 50% hit rating in the second match against Wisconsin. Ellis also had a combined 15 kills across those matches, but 11 came on the second night.
The Boilers will face another talented team against the Gophers, Shondell said. The ranking officially puts them as No. 6, but he believes Minnesota is safely a top-five team.
While the Gophers lost key players after last season, they found strong replacements, Shondell said, including an All-Big Ten player from Maryland, the No. 1 setter recruit in the country, and the overall No. 1 recruit in the country.
“At the end of the day, our pin hitters are going to be really good when you get them all healthy and all lined up,” Shondell said. “My concern was how strong our middles would be, but right now our middles are our strongest defensive attack.”
Junior middle blocker Jael Johnson was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.
“Now, (Johnson) has exploded onto the scene,” Shondell said. “She is so physical and can run every route. She’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching.”
Johnson got a career-high 13 kills and 14 points in last Saturday’s match against Iowa. Her season-average hitting percentage is the second-highest for the team at 39%.
The Boilers faced Minnesota twice last season, winning only one of seven matches. In both matches Purdue was mired in errors as the Gophers out-hit them 2-to-1.
Minnesota is a team very similar to Wisconsin, Shondell said. The Gophers are a strong serving team with attackers capable of doing things that aren’t seen very often and will keep the Boilers out of system.
“Mental preparation is the key,” Shondell said. “It took a while for (some players) to realize they can play at this level, and they’re starting to get the idea. We’re going to have some momentum going into this weekend.”
The Boilers look to continue their Big Ten winning streak in a two-game series against the Golden Gophers at Holloway Stadium. Friday’s game will be broadcast on BTN at 7 p.m., while the game on Saturday will be broadcast on BTN+ at 5 p.m.