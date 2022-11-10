After a long rally with players from both teams almost running into the stands, an out-of-bounds hit from Ohio State’s Rylee Rader gave the Boilermakers a 3-point lead in set two and made Holloway Gymnasium truly electric.
It wasn't enough to save Purdue from falling short in the match to the Buckeyes 3-1.
No. 15 Purdue volleyball (18-7, 9-6 Big Ten) returned home to West Lafayette to face off against another top-10 opponent in No. 6 Ohio State (17-5, 13-1 Big Ten) at Holloway Thursday night.
Three quick points for the Buckeyes off of three-straight Purdue attacking errors gave Ohio State an early 9-6 lead in the first set. It was all Buckeyes from that point as the Boilermakers looked sloppy on offense, committing nine errors. A mark well above their season average of 1.2 errors per set.
Ohio State took set one 25-14, leading the match 1-0. Purdue freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the Boilermakers with three kills, and senior outside hitters Maddy Chinn and Emma Ellis each had 2 kills.
Two quick blocks for Purdue started the second set strong for the Boilermakers and got the Holloway crowd rumbling. Another two serving errors for the Buckeyes and an ace from sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin added onto Purdue’s early 4-point lead.
A true back-and-forth battle ensued as each team was seemingly trading for points. A block by Chinn and senior middle blocker Hannah Clayton gave the Boilermakers a 3-point lead forcing an Ohio State timeout.
The train kept on rolling for Purdue, taking the second set 25-23 against the Buckeyes after a long rally capped off by an Ellis kill. Hudson and Ellis both doubled their kill total with Hudson getting three kills and a block and Ellis getting two kills and two blocks.
A 6-2 lead for Ohio State in the third set put the Boilermakers in an early hole. While Purdue tried to make a run only being down by 6 late in set three, the Buckeye attack was simply too strong. They never surrendered their lead and won the set 25-16.
Hudson once again doubled her kill total, racking up six in set three. Ellis added two kills and a block and Colvin made her presence felt, adding four kills to her total of five in the match.
Six straight points from the Buckeyes in the fourth set once again put the Boilermakers into an early 12-5 deficit situation. Purdue tried to make the deficit manageable, but just when they started to creep back into the game, Ohio State had the answer.
The Buckeyes won the fourth set 25-13, winning the match 3-1. Hudson ended her day with a team-leading 13 kills and a block. Colvin had eight kills and four blocks, and Ellis had seven kills and three blocks.
Purdue will stay at home for its second match of the weekend as it plays No. 16 Penn State Saturday at 8 pm. This match will air on the Big Ten Network.