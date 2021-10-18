The Purdue volleyball team dropped to No. 7 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll Monday afternoon after a split weekend against ranked competition.
The Boilermakers (14-3, 6-2 Big Ten) swapped places with No. 6 Ohio State after the then-No. 7 Buckeyes beat them in four sets Friday night. The Boilers got back on the horse Sunday by beating then-No. 15 Penn State in five sets at home. The Nittany Lions rose to No. 14 in this week's poll, likely because of the close loss and their own split weekend.
No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 9 Nebraska make up the rest of the top-10 Big Ten teams, and No. 12 Minnesota is the other remaining top 25 team. Michigan and Illinois also received votes, but continue to hover around the edges of the poll.
Purdue returns to the court Wednesday night to face Michigan State at home. The match will begin at 8 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.