It was the fifth set of a hard-fought match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. A late surge from Gophers’ size and strength up at the net finally broke through Purdue’s resilient defense, barely edging out the fourth game with a four point win.
Despite a valiant effort from an experienced Purdue roster to fight its way back, a final hard spike from senior blocker Regan Pittman sealed the Gopher comeback, making the match the second-straight time the Gophers came back after being down 2-1.
“We came out distracted,” Boilermaker head coach Dave Shondell said after the January matches. “We did not start with the kind of focus you need to beat a team like Minnesota.”
In just its sixth game of the season, the Boilermakers managed to push a Top 10 nationally ranked team to five sets after two dominating wins the week before.
The Boilers had proved they could hang with the best in the Big Ten; all they needed was a statement win to prove then more than ever that they were still one of the conference’s most dangerous contenders. Their opportunity came in the following week with a challenge against the then-No. 24 Michigan Wolverines.
Since the series against Minnesota, the Boilers managed to grab not just one statement win but six, as they strung together a commanding multi-match win streak that’s seen the Boilers drop a combined three of their last 21 sets.
Fueled by the return of junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland in the series against Minnesota, Purdue’s experienced offensive players ran like a well-oiled machine while finally being at full capacity, giving the Boilers the boost they needed to continue dominating opponents.
“(Grace) is starting to get stronger every single match,” Shondell said. “She gaining confidence that she can do a lot of different things at the net. She did a really good job of playing all across the net and slowing down Indiana’s best player.
“She’s a valuable piece on this team: We’re not the same team without her. Considering she’s getting stronger every match, we’re capable of having a lot of success.”
The question still remains whether Purdue can continue its streak against what Shondell calls a dominant team in college volleyball, as well as one of the most-storied franchises in NCAA volleyball.
Despite winning seven national championships in just 15 years, Penn State has gotten off to a slower start than their usually dominant record would suggest, dropping three straight matches against then-No. 5 Minnesota and then-No. 19 Ohio State before grabbing two home wins against Indiana.
Shondell believes his team has the maturity, coachability and ability to lead themselves to win against the Nittany Lions and future Big Ten rivals. He cited a long-time friend and former coworker, former Daleville basketball head coach Everett Gates, when describing his confidence in the team.
“(Gates) always said, ‘Before you can have a great season, you have to be hard to beat,’” Shondell said. “And I think we’re becoming really hard to beat. We don’t give up points, we have a setter that makes good things happen and offensively we’re getting better and better. We’re pretty good on both sides of the ball.”