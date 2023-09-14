In the battle of the black and gold, the Boilers come out on top for their first 3-0 sweep of the season.
The No. 17 Purdue volleyball team (6-2) took on the University of Central Florida (8-2) in a Thursday night showdown at sold-out Holloway Gymnasium as part of the Boilermaker Challenge Tournament.
With the Block Party cheering in full force, it was only right that the first set began with a big block from junior middle blocker Raven Colvin to put Purdue in the lead. From there, the party was really just getting started as the Boilers then scored the next 8 out of 10 points to take a commanding 15-8 lead in set one.
The Boilermakers would never lose their lead as a swing followed by an ace from Chicoine, who was Big Ten Player of the Week, put an exclamation point on the dominating set for Purdue. Propelled by a 5-point scoring run, the Boilermakers took set one 25-15. Sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson led the way with 4 kills and a block and Colvin was second with 3 kills.
“(Hudson) is so amazing and such a great role model for me to look up to,” Chicoine said. “Hitting on this team is a lot easier because we have so many weapons like her.”
After having only 2 kills in the first set, Chicoine turned up the heat in the second set, getting four straight points and her second ace of the night to put Purdue in front 13-10. The Knights then started inching closer with a kill by senior middle blocker Claudia Dillon that made it a 2-point game going into the media timeout.
Chicoine once again came to the rescue, throwing down a hammer that helped the Boilermakers pull away. Purdue won 25-20 on the backs of Chicoine, who racked up 9 kills in set two alone, and freshman outside hitter Grace Heaney, who scored the set-winning dagger down the right side line.
“We play best once we’ve been in a match for a while, and we’re playing with the mindset that we don’t have to score 20 points in the first 10 minutes,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “It’s just go out, relax and if everybody is doing their job, things will happen well.”
With the Boilers down by 3 points late in the third set, a kill by freshman setter Taylor Anderson helped Purdue crawl its way back in. An ensuing Hudson kill forced a timeout on the Knights’ side.
After being down 20-16, some Boilermaker blocking brought the home team all the way back to tie the game at 22 apiece. Three big blocks from Anderson and junior middle blocker Lourdes Myers were simply too much for UCF to handle, giving Purdue the set victory 25-22 and the match win 3-0.
“We talked about how to score points because we just weren’t scoring points, and they were doing a better job defensively,” Shondell said. “When it came down to crunch time, people did step up and we had some big blocks down the stretch.”
Chicoine led the way for the Boilermakers with 17 kills and Hudson was second with 12 while also contributing 3 blocks. Myers also had a season high 7 blocks along with Anderson who had 6.
“It’s so relieving to get the sweep because we know USC will be really hard tomorrow and I think that it’s an advantage that we swept them and get to rest,” Chicoine said.
Purdue will face USC (5-4) Friday night at Holloway Gymnasium at 8 p.m. for the tournament finale. The match will air on the Big Ten Network.