The Purdue volleyball team, fresh off a trip to the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA tournament, will go into this season ranked No. 8 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
The Boilermakers finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 7 in the nation by the AVCA, after a loss in straight sets to eventual national champion Kentucky during the round of eight. The Wildcats are No. 3 in the 2021 preseason poll behind Texas and Wisconsin, and received 17 first-place votes.
Aside from the Boilers and Badgers, four other Big Ten teams appeared in the poll: No. 5 Nebraska, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 11 Ohio State and No. 12 Penn State. All six teams appeared in the final 2020-21 poll, and no team has moved more than two spots from its previous position.
The ranking is tied with the 2014 preseason for the team's highest mark in the preseason polling, per a post from the team's Twitter account.
Purdue opens the season Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. against Loyola Marymount in Holloway Gymnasium as part of the Reamer Club Spectacular. The Boilers will face Kansas in the same event on Aug. 29.