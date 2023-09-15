Purdue gave away late leads in both the first and third sets of the game. Their only saving grace was a dominating second set that kept the game alive.
Down 24-23, after once again giving up the lead late, Purdue needed a hail mary to steal the fourth set. The hushed masses in Holloway braced themselves for USC’s serve.
Purdue received the serve and set to redshirt junior middle blocker Lourdes Meyers. As she went up for the hit, USC rotated in time to block it and seal the deal.
That final play cemented a 3-1 Purdue (6-2) loss to the University of Southern California Trojans (5-4).
“You can't get a whole lot closer than that,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “I thought USC played well. They were a little bit better than what I expected.”
Purdue had led in the 20th point of every set but blew the lead in two of them. And once again it was tied 21-21 in the fifth after a review upheld the line judge’s call.
Another review later and Purdue was losing 22-21, causing an uproar among fans.
“And our biggest issue tonight, it was a grind. It was a grind for both teams,” Shondell said. “It's the second match in 24 hours and against good competition. You're trying to do everything you can to slow the opponent down.”
Coming out of a USC timeout, the Boilermakers hit the serve out of bounds, giving USC the set point.
It was deja vu as the Boilers gave away their 3rd set of the game after holding the lead late.
The Block Party made their presence known from the jump, affecting USC's first serve. The Trojans served the ball squarely into the net on their first serve.
The first 11 points were back and forth between the teams. It wasn’t until a mistake by Purdue that led USC to a streak of points.
No. 5 senior Skyler Fields was giving the Boilers trouble all game. She was able to record 25+ kills going into the fourth set. Nearly every critical point came through Fields.
Being able to defend her spikes was going to be key if the Boilers wanted to win the game.
“And neither team had a lot of success with their defense,” Shondell said. “But we'll learn from that. We'll go back and look at the tip and figure out why we didn't do a better job on the defensive end.”
Sophomore Eva Hudson brought forward the most intense sequence of the night game. Hudson laid out attack after attack late in the first set that USC frantically defended.
Every time, Boilermakers on the sidelines came forward to celebrate, only to find USC had somehow defended the shot. It wasn’t until Hudson’s third spike that Purdue could receive the point.
The game was tied at 23, 25, 26, 27 and 28. Holloway was rocking going into the long overtime for the first set.
It was to no avail, as the Trojans kicked into second gear. USC won the first set 30-28. It was a heartbreaking first set for the Boilers.
Shondell noted his team’s efficient offense on the night.
“We had a lot of people hitting above .300. I mean that's kind of the watermark right there is .300,” Shondell said.
The Boilermakers quickly finished out the second set, winning 25 to 15. A very quick rebound for the Boilers after the long overtime in the first set.
It was a fairly mistake-free game for the Boilermakers, only having three errors halfway through the third set.
The third set was more reminiscent of the first set than the second. Purdue had to fight for every point, often coming up with cunning ways to steal points.
Fifth-year defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn light tapped the ball into a weak spot in USC’s defense to give Purdue its first lead of the set.
The Boilermakers held that slim lead into the 19th point of the set. A timeout was called, allowing Shondell to talk with his team before the crucial stage of the set.
Tied at 20, 22 and 23, an overturned call led to USC having set point. Shondell called a timeout to discuss the coming crucial play.
The Boilermakers couldn’t pull it together and gave up the 25th point to USC.
The mistake-free game was erased in the fourth set. Purdue, like the first and third, gave up their its and eventually the game.
“But again, I'm happy with the team,” Shondell said. “We're excited about the Big Ten season starting in a few days, and hopefully we can bounce back pretty quick.”
Purdue will play again next Friday at Maryland.