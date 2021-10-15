Coming off of a dominating victory against Iowa last Saturday night, No. 6 Purdue seemed to have a lot of confidence entering the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio when they took on No. 7 Ohio State on Friday night.
Tough one tonight. @Caitlyn_Newton (16 kills, 11 digs) and @gracecleve (11 kills, 10 total blocks) both record double-doubles this evening pic.twitter.com/dRO9c2bjQG— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) October 16, 2021
After a back-and-forth matchup in Holloway Gymnasium where Purdue (13-3, 5-2 Big Ten) was victorious on Sept. 24, the Boilermakers were looking to sweep the series against the Buckeyes (15-2, 5-2 Big Ten). With both teams coming off of wins last weekend, the match was expected to be pretty even as both teams have been ranked throughout the season.
But this time, the Buckeyes came away with the win in their home facility, defeating Purdue 3-1 in a quartet of close sets. It was Ohio State's first win against the Boilermakers since 2017.
While Purdue’s Block Party student section was not in attendance for the match, the first set was a “block party” for both teams as they combined for 16 blocks in the first set alone. Purdue and Ohio State kept the first set very close: the largest lead by either team was a mere 4 points.
But Purdue’s efforts were not good enough as the Buckeyes took the first set 25-23. Fifth year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton led the way for the Boilermakers with four kills, two digs and a block. Freshman middle blocker Raven Colvin also had an impressive performance with three kills and three blocks in the set.
The Buckeyes started the second set off strong with many big plays against the Boilermakers from their star senior outside hitter Mia Grunze. Even though Ohio State had a lead of as much as 6 in the set, Purdue continued to fight and kept it close.
Ohio State ended up taking the second set with another close score of 25-21. Despite Newton adding another four kills to her total in this set and senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland racking up three kills, the Boilermakers fell short to Ohio State’s lethal blocking attack.
Purdue started the third set on a 7-2 run and never looked back. Just when Ohio State seemed to creep back into the set, the Boilermakers made huge plays and won several challenges that helped them to maintain a steady lead over the Buckeyes.
.@PurdueVB says, "Not so fast." ☝️Boilermakers take Set 3 in Columbus! pic.twitter.com/Vx1NBjlRAj— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 16, 2021
Purdue’s strong fight was enough for it to take the third set 25-19. Cleveland was the star of the show, with an outstanding performance getting six kills and four blocks bringing her total to 10 and eight, respectively. The Boilermakers sought to achieve a reverse sweep in Columbus as they forced a fourth set to potentially tie the match.
The Boilermakers went neck-to-neck to start the fourth set with many blocking plays once again keeping it close. But Purdue couldn’t keep pace with the Buckeyes, as the hosts pulled away toward the end of the set to seal the match.
The Buckeyes took the fourth set 25-21 and handed Purdue its third loss of the season. While the Boilermakers have dominated 7-0 in their last seven meetings with Ohio State, the Buckeyes’ strong performance and home atmosphere was too much for Purdue.
Thanks to the great @PurdueVB crowd who showed up in big numbers at Ohio State tonight. Our team is disappointed we could not get the win for all our fans.. We had a productive practice week, but must keep developing. No rest for the Boilers. Penn State in Holloway on Sunday @ 2.— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) October 16, 2021
The Boilermakers will look to get back into the win column with their match against at 2 p.m., Sunday vs. No. 15 Penn State (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) in Holloway Gymnasium. The match will air on ESPN2.