After falling to two top-16 opponents, Purdue volleyball’s chances of earning at least a 16 seed and hosting an NCAA regional are slipping.
Nearly a month after losing two consecutive home games to conference opponents, the No. 15 Boilermakers (18-7, 9-7 Big Ten), reprised a similar performance on home turf in Holloway Gymnasium against No. 6 Ohio State (18-5, 14-1) and No. 16 Penn State (20-6, 10-6) over the weekend.
The Boiler Block Party, sporting all-black, cheered on the Boilers Saturday night against Penn State. It wasn’t enough to counter Penn State, who won the match 3-1, marking the second Big Ten loss for the Boilers this week.
Senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn notched 25 digs against Penn State, three shy of her career-high.
Despite an evenly-spread game statistically, the Boilers could not keep up with the Nittany Lions defense, with the 22 kills and four blocks from outside hitter Kashauna Williams leading the charge.
“Our pin hitters did not hit as high of a percentage as (Penn State’s) pin hitters,” head coach Dave Shondell said after the game.
Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson racked up two aces and 13 kills, a standout player for the Boilers’ offense this week. Middle blocker sophomore Raven Colvin had the most blocks of the game out of both the Nittany Lions and the Boilers with six.
On Thursday, the Boilermakers sported yellow ribbon-sleeved jerseys for their “Hammer Down Cancer” match against Ohio State.
The Boiler defense gave up multiple attack errors that gave the Buckeyes an advantage. An early lead in the first set helped the Buckeyes win the first set 25-14.
The second set followed a series of never-ending rallies between the Buckeyes and the Boilers. The Boilers came out ahead of the closely-contested set 25-23.
The Buckeyes took the third set reaching 19 kills, the most of both teams the entire game. A final set score of Boilers 16-25, the Buckeyes starting to pull away from the Boilers.
In the fourth and final set of the night, the Buckeye defense stepped up as it did in the first set and was too much for the Boilers to keep up with, ending with a final set score of 25-13 with the Buckeyes winning 3-1.
The game featured two senior liberos matched up against each other in a dig battle. Ohio State’s Kylie Murr marked down 21 of the Buckeye’s total 59 digs; the Boilermaker’s managed 48 total, the most coming from Maddie Schermerhorn with 17 digs.
Buckeyes opposite hitter Emily Londot tied her season high for kills with 19. Followed by her teammate, outside hitter Gabby Gonzales, who had 18 kills on Thursday. A statistic that the Boilermakers could not keep up with. Hudson marked down 13 kills, carrying her team statistically with kills.
The Boilers take on two more Big Ten conference opponents this week, starting with senior night Friday against Michigan at home, followed by Sunday against No. 4 Nebraska in Lincoln.