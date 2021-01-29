The No. 13 Purdue volleyball team opened its home season in style with a 3-0 dismantling of Iowa Friday night, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-17.
The Boilers (1-2) started the night without one of their most prominent players, junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland, who missed the series against Wisconsin with a non-COVID-19 related illness. She provided a solid-scoring punch for the Boilermakers after scoring 505.5 points in the 2019 season.
First sweep over Iowa since 2013. 🧹Not a bad way to start your weekend, @PurdueVB! pic.twitter.com/wHYuzlRphg— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 30, 2021
While Purdue's aggressive offense kept enough pressure on the Hawkeyes to force them to play defensively early on, the Boiler defense was able to counter plenty of Hawkeye (0-3) spikes that stopped Iowa from keeping a consistent rhythm on offense.
The momentum started to swing in the Hawkeye's favor as the Boilers reached 10 points in the first set. They were able to use their size to block a swarm of Purdue hits close to the net and cause the Boilers to lose their aggressiveness on offense.
The momentum swing pushed the Hawkeyes into an 11-11 tie in the first period, using a six-attack advantage to keep the game close in a back-and-forth series.
Purdue was able to ride off several Iowa errors to pull off a 7-1 scoring run after the Hawkeyes tied the game 18-18, taking the first set 25-19.
The stage of the second set for the Boilers was set by senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton. She provided a solid-scoring presence and 4 straight Purdue points to keep them ahead of the Hawkeyes.
The Boilers were able to use Newton's scoring and several Iowa errors to pull off a 12-1 scoring run and give them a considerable 17-6 lead over the Hawkeyes.
Despite being able to generate a run of their own and cut the lead down to as close as eight points, the Boilers managed to hold onto the lead and use their momentum offensively to quickly end the second set.
Tensions rose in the third set as the Hawkeyes fought with their remaining energy to keep the game close and take the third set, ramping up their aggressiveness on both offense and defense with controlled spikes and blocks close to the net in an attempt to control the final set's momentum.
The Boilers were able to use the motivation from an electrified Holloway audience and sheers and chants from the bench to counter the Hawkeyes' attempts and provide a potent attack of their own, sealing the third set and sweeping the Hawkeyes, 3-0.
Junior setter Hailey Bush ended the match with a season-high 27 assists, giving the Boilers several open opportunities to punch the ball into Hawkeye territory.
The fans and players were able to keep an ecstatic atmosphere in Holloway despite COVID-19 restrictions. The team's families and benches provided an exhilarating environment with chants on the sidelines to fill the gaps of seating restrictions.
The Boilers look to continue their run over the Hawkeyes in their second game of the series at 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 in Holloway Arena. The game will be broadcast on BTN+.