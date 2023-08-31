Coming off a 1-2 weekend against stiff competition, there will be little rest for Purdue volleyball.
The team will play in the Kansas Invitational, a round-robin tournament similar to last weekend’s. In attendance are No. 25 Purdue, No. 23 Kansas and No. 19 Marquette.
“Our team had better be getting geared up and ready to play,” Purdue head coach Dave Shondell said on Monday.
The Boilers know what they have in their outside hitters, sophomore Eva Hudson and freshman Chloe Chicoine, as well as junior middle-blocker Raven Colvin. That trio led the team in most offensive categories last weekend.
An area of confusion for Shondell is his setter position, where freshman Taylor Anderson has inserted herself into the competition for playing time.
“Taylor Anderson, who everyone knows is a big time prospect, she just came in and played like she’d been there many, many seasons before,” Shondell said. “We actually have three setters who are playing well.”
The other two Shondell mentioned are graduate student and transfer Lorrin Poulter and redshirt sophomore Sydney Yim.
Poulter started last weekend, and according to Shondell is “ahead of schedule” in her recovery from offseason surgery. Yim, Shondell said, is “chomping at the bit because she’s taken a big leap also.”
The focus for the Boilers this weekend will be narrowing down the wide field of talent on the roster.
“We’ve got a lot of good players,” Shondell said. “I think I had 13 people on the floor this weekend. It’s really important to get that narrowed down a little bit so they can learn to feed off each other.”