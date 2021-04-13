The awards keep stacking up for the Purdue volleyball team.
Five Boilermakers were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association Tuesday morning in the Northeast region. Junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland, junior setter Hayley Bush, senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton and senior libero Jena Otec made the All-Region team. Purdue had the second-largest contingent of honored players behind No. 1 Wisconsin.
Freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell was named to the honorable-mentions list as well. Five All-Region selections is a program record, according to a Purdue Volleyball tweet sent shortly after the list's release.
Bush's honor is the first for a Boilermaker setter since 2013, per a Purdue Athletics press release. Otec is the first Purdue defensive player to be named to the all-region first team since 1983, and the second to receive all-region honors under head coach Dave Shondell's tenure.
The Big Ten dominated the Northeast region's list. Of the 21 players named to the All-Region and honorable mention lists, only four did not come from Big Ten universities.
In the North region, the other AVCA list containing Big Ten players, Nebraska and Minnesota carried the Big Ten's representation with four and six players honored, respectively.
Bush, Cleveland, Newton and Otec's places on the list qualify them for All-American team consideration, according to Purdue's press release. The 14-player first, second and third teams will be released April 21.
Purdue takes the court Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to begin its run in the 2021 NCAA women's volleyball tournament. The No. 7-seed Boilermakers will take on the winner of a Wednesday match between Central Florida and High Point in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will air on ESPN3.