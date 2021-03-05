The No. 11 Purdue volleyball team captured a rare victory in University Park Friday night, defeating No. 10 Penn State 3-1.
The perennial powerhouse Nittany Lions (4-5) have a long history of success against the Boilers (9-4). Purdue is 3-37 against Penn State since October 1999 after tonight's victory.
"They have been the best team in country," Shondell said. "I told our team tonight before the match that I think this is the first time we're better than Penn State.
"But they've won seven national championships. We've had great teams at Purdue but they had them at the same time. They've had their way with us and the entire league for a while, so it's really nice to beat a team of this caliber."
The two squads battled throughout the night, trading points for the entirety of each set. Each game inched its way along with momentum seeming to fall only when one team dropped the final hammer to end each set.
With ample prep time, the evenly matched statistical success, and side-by-side ranking, head coach Dave Shondell said this match would come down to mental preparation and passing.
A late first set timeout called by the Nittany Lions gave Purdue a chance to regroup down 22-21. This helped settle the Boilermakers to ease past the Lions with a 4-0 scoring run to earn a crucial set victory.
Four service aces from the Nittany Lions appeared to challenge the Boiler's success in the second set, but sophomore outside hitter Maddy Chinn shut it down.
Chinn recorded the winning kill and was part of the final 3 points to spoil the Nittany Lions' opportunity to tie the match. But a back row rally from Penn State coupled by a .109 hitting percentage from Purdue in the third set gave the Nittany Lions their first victory of the match.
The third set loss would not faze the Boilermaker squad. Purdue opened the final set with a 7-0 scoring run and played with a fire that belied their frustration at the previous loss. The Boilers domination in the final set, forced a -.051 hitting percentage from the Nittany Lions, and earned an 11-point victory.
"When you give up a run sometimes you lose focus," Shondell said. "I thought our focus narrowed and theirs did the opposite. We really did a good job of getting off to a fast start."
This top 10 victory proved how Purdue continues to improve in every match despite some recent struggles from star players. Senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton took 58 swings tonight, recording 16 kills for Purdue.
Nevertheless, Shondell's rotation has no shortage of sensational players. Junior middle blocker Jael Johnson found success early in the match and continued her rhythm in the third set. She set a new career high 14 kills, including her 200th career kill, and showed how she can be a game changing player at any moment.
"She gave us a great performance," Shondell said. "We really liked the match up we had. She took full advantage."
The Boilermakers will face the Nittany Lions again Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.