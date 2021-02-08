Purdue volleyball rose two slots in the American Volleyball Coaches' Association poll over the weekend.
Monday's poll put the Boilermakers (2-4) at No. 11 in the nation — up two slots from their preseason No. 13 ranking — two days after the team completed a two-game series against then-No. 6 Minnesota. The Golden Gophers moved up to No. 5 in this week's poll.
This is Purdue's highest ranking in the poll since Sept. 19, 2016, according to a post from the team's Twitter account.
Purdue's record looks out of place in the context of the other poll entries, but its four losses came in series against the Gophers and No. 1 Wisconsin. The team took Minnesota to five sets in both matches, and was a few points away from ending the matches in four both nights. The team also earned dominating wins over Iowa on Jan. 29 and 30.
This week's poll continues the encroachment of Big Ten volleyball into the top ranks of the poll. Much of the rest of the teams in the poll have already completed their seasons, but the Big Ten moved volleyball to a winter schedule as part of its suspension of fall sports back in August.
There are now six Big Ten teams in the top 25, five in the top 15, four in the top 10 and three in the top five. No. 4 Nebraska, No. 8 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan sit alongside Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota in the poll. Ohio State and Illinois are also receiving votes.
The Boilermakers return to the court this weekend to face the Wolverines in Ann Arbor for Michigan's season opener.