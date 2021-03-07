Purdue volleyball's series against Michigan State, scheduled to be played this Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Spartan program, the university announced Sunday noon.
The Boilermakers (9-5) are coming off of a 1-1 series split with Penn State this weekend. No rescheduling timeframe has been given.
"The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Conference to identify rescheduling options," Purdue Athletics said in a Sunday statement.
Purdue's next games after Michigan State are scheduled for Mar. 19-20 against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.