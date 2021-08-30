The Purdue women's volleyball team held steady at No. 8 in the country in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll, released Monday afternoon.
The Boilermakers (2-0) captured victories over Loyola Marymount and Kansas this weekend, and are one of six Big Ten teams in the top 25. Five of those teams are in the top 10: No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Purdue and No. 10 Minnesota.
Illinois also received votes in the poll, though not as many as it did during the preseason round of polling.
Purdue returns to action Thursday night against UNLV in Nevada. The game tips off at 7 p.m., but no broadcast information has been announced yet.