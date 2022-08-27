Purdue volleyball started its season in tournament sweeping fashion, handing 3-0 losses to Bowling Green and Loyola Chicago in the first two games and beating the Tennessee Classic hosts in four sets.
Making her first appearance as a Boilermaker, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson racked up 47 kills in 10 sets this weekend, leading the team in total attacks.
Senior outside hitter Madeline Koch got the final 2 points to put the Volunteers away in Purdue’s last set on Saturday night, simultaneously achieving a career high 12 kills.
Purdue (3-0) lost just one set in the tournament against Tennessee in front of a literally barking home crowd that totalled 1901 people according to bigten.org.
In the first set, the Boilermakers battled back and forth, constantly coming back from point deficits created by the Volunteers’ outside hitters, Morgahn Fingall and Kadynce Boothe. With both teams tied for the last time of the set at 18 points each, Boothe delivered three straight kills, which were answered by a Purdue timeout but not a subsequent rally.
“Fingall and some other kids they’ve got are as athletic as all get-out,” Shondell said . “They challenged us early and really put us in a closet.”
Fifth-year setter Grace Balensiefer, who did not play in the first two games, made her first ever appearance for Purdue, filling in for leading the team with 34 assists against Tennessee.
“It was interesting,” Shondell said, “because when we put Grace (Balensiefer) in the game, they tried to go after her as a blocker with their left side hitters, and they went away from their franchise player, (Fingall), who's on the other side of the floor. And that worked out to our advantage.”
Shondell noted that although the strategy proved effective tonight, her height may be a limiting factor on her playing time against Big Ten competition.
In the game just three hours before, Purdue put away the Loyola Ramblers 25-13 in the first set but had to fight considerably harder in the next two.
“We beat three really, really good teams that are looking to look really good on our (rating percentage index) at the end of the season,” Shondell said.
“So I'm thrilled with those players. I'm thrilled with all of it.”
The Boilermakers play at home for the first time this season Friday, beginning against Bradley at 10 a.m.