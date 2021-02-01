One week after being swept out of Madison by No. 1 Wisconsin, the No. 13 Purdue volleyball team gave the same treatment to Iowa in its home opener.
The Boilermakers (2-2) were comfortable for the entire two-match series, playing on a home court that was notably different from previous seasons. COVID-19 restrictions limited attendance in Holloway Gymnasium to family members. The bleachers at one end of the court, normally overflowing with members of the Block Party and pep band, were retracted to make room for video crews, media seating and a sideline DJ.
On Tuesday, head coach Dave Shondell announced plans to give his reserved tickets to Block Party students to bring some energy into the stadium. He said he believed the tickets could be given to anybody, but in the end, the Big Ten’s attendance restrictions prevented him from doing so.
Despite the changes, the fans and players in attendance did their best to recreate the raucous energy Purdue volleyball fans have come to expect, helped along by the Big Ten’s fan noise. The Boilers rode that energy to a pair of 3-0 sweeps Friday and Saturday night, led by double-digit kill totals by senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton, sophomore outside hitter Emma Ellis and junior middle blocker Jael Johnson.
The Boilers remained without star junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland, who was sidelined before the season began with what the team has called a “non-COVID-19 illness.” Cleveland warmed up with the team, but did not see any match time. Shondell said she will return to practice this week, and they’ll evaluate her readiness to play against Minnesota next weekend.
“My timeline was about two weeks ago, but it didn’t work that way,” Shondell joked. “We’ll see what the doctors say. Unfortunately we don’t have control over that.”
The Boilers’ hitting filled in for Cleveland’s absence, but Shondell said it harmed their transition offense, the ability for the team to limit serving runs by its opponent and turn them into offensive runs. He likened it to having two star shooters on a basketball team: if one is out, the opposing team can “zero in” on the other and prevent them from scoring as effectively. In this case, the Hawkeyes (0-4) could focus on blocking Newton’s hits and try to trap the Boilers in mistakes to get the serve back.
Shondell also talked about the importance of their defensive play in making transitions happen and last. Being able to effectively maneuver the ball to hitters, block opposing shots and dig falling volleys is critical to seizing and maintaining offensive momentum, he said.
“If you’re receiving serve, you should score the point,” Shondell said. “But if you can score points when you’re serving, that means you defended, you dug a ball, now you’ve transitioned into a point.”
The Boilers excelled at those fundamentals throughout both matches. Junior setter Hayley Bush tied her season-high total for assists in the first match with 26, then smashed that mark the next night with 43. She tallied an assist on 57% of Purdue’s points Saturday night, and assisted on 46% of Purdue’s points over the series. Senior libero Jena Otec recorded 27 digs over the series, helped by double-digit marks from freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell and sophomore defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn.
The Boilers dominated Iowa for the entirety of the first match, holding the Hawkeyes under 20 points in each set and winning the second set of both matches 25-15. The outlier in the team’s play came in the third set of Saturday’s match when the Boilers closed the night with a 25-21 win. It was the closest the team came to peril all weekend.
From the outset, the points took longer to resolve, with both teams dueling back and forth over the net. Purdue sat up 23-17, ready to end the match, when Iowa pulled off a 3-0 scoring run that forced the Boilermakers to take their first timeout of the night and the second timeout they had taken all weekend. In contrast, Iowa burned both of its timeouts nearly every set in both matches. Purdue composed itself, and a kill from Ellis ended the weekend for the Hawkeyes.
Purdue will return to the court Friday and Saturday to face No. 7 Minnesota. The games will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Holloway Gymnasium.