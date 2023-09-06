The Boilers are coming into a weekend home stand with momentum.
No. 20 Purdue (3-2) will play two games this weekend in Holloway Gymnasium, starting against SMU (2-3) Friday night. The Boilermakers will then play the winner of the matchup between No. 19 Kentucky (1-3) and No. 21 Houston (4-1) on Saturday as part of the Stacey Clark Classic.
Coming off an undefeated weekend, head coach Dave Shondell said he has been taking it one game at a time and watching film for the team’s first game against SMU.
“They’re pin-oriented like a lot of the teams we’ve played, meaning they’ve got their outside hitters where they go with the ball a lot,” Shondell said Monday. “They’ve got one good middle, actually a player we recruited really hard out of Texas.”
Shondell expects SMU’s game plan to mirror several of the Boilers’ opponents this year.
“They’re not huge, but they’re athletic, I feel like we’ll match up okay with them,” Shondell said. “We can also expect them to try to exploit us the way some teams have already done this year.”
The Stacey Clark Classic has been played since 2015, but this year’s iteration features three new teams in the Mustangs, Cougars and Wildcats. The tournament will cycle through the four schools as host sites.
Last weekend, Purdue defeated two ranked squads, then-No. 23 Kansas and then-No. 19 Marquette.
“The team played very well in Lawrence, Kansas and we won two amazing matches,” Shondell said. “I’m pleased with where we are right now. Our team chemistry is really good right now.”
The wins ended a two-game skid for the Boilermakers, both at home in the team’s opening weekend. Shondell said the losses to Loyola Chicago and then No. 18 Creighton were a wake-up call for the team.
“If you lose at home, people are gonna stop showing up,” Shondell said. “I take a lot of pride in the fact that we sell out every match and want to keep doing that. We won a couple matches and played very well, so I hope they’ll come back and be there for us on Friday.”
The drama in Lawrence proved to Shondell that his team can fight through adversity against top competition.
“Our players just refuse to lose,” he said. “That’s the kind of toughness we have with this team. We feel good about our team.”
Both Friday and Saturday’s games will be played at 7 p.m. and will stream on Big Ten Plus.