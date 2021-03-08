The No. 11 Purdue volleyball team’s win streak came to an end this weekend, but the Boilers are still riding strong after splitting their series with No. 10 Penn State on the road.
It was the Boilermakers’ (9-5) first series split of the season, and Friday’s victory was their first since October 2018.
The Nittany Lions (5-5) entered Friday’s match just two days removed from a disappointing performance against No. 19 Ohio State. The perennial contenders have struggled to make headway this season, leaving the door open for the Boilers to steal a victory on the road.
Both teams played with a focus that seemed to come and go during the match, but Purdue was able to hang on long enough to turn the tide against the Lions.
Sophomore outside hitter Maddy Chinn made major contributions in the second and third sets. Three of her seven kills came in the final moments of the second set, giving the Boilers the necessary nudge over the finish line to a 26-24 set victory. This halted a Penn State comeback and put Purdue up 2-0.
“When you give up a run, sometimes you lose focus,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “I thought our focus narrowed and theirs did the opposite. We really did a good job of getting off to a fast start.”
The Nittany Lions would steal the third set, but the Boilermakers closed Friday’s match with a dominating 25-14 win in the fourth set. The Boilers were visibly more aggressive in the set, as if they were channeling their anger at dropping the third set. The victory wasn’t the only accomplishment of the night. Junior middle blocker Jael Johnson set a new career-high 14 kills and recorded her 200th career kill.
“She gave us a great performance,” Shondell said. “We really liked the match up we had. She took full advantage.”
Friday’s win was a rare success for Purdue. It was the Boilers’ first top ten win of the season and only the third victory over the Nittany Lions since 1999.
“They’ve won seven national championships,” Shondell said after Friday’s victory. “We’ve had great teams at Purdue but they had them at the same time. They’ve had their way with us and the entire league for a while, so it’s really nice to beat a team of this caliber.
“They have been the best team in the country. I told our team tonight before the match that I think this is the first time we’re better than Penn State.”
Seventeen hours later, the two teams faced off again, playing with an intensity that the previous night lacked. That intensity led to much more inconsistency on both sides. Energy was easier to find, but harder to hold onto.
The two teams exchanged victories in the first two sets before Penn State took control and sealed a 3-1 victory.
The Boilermakers had an opportunity for a comeback in the fourth set. An early 3-point lead had the Boilers in the driver’s seat for the majority of the set, but a 6-0 scoring run from the Nittany Lions closed out the match after a 23-25 loss.
Inconsistent hitting mixed with Penn State’s rejuvenated appreciation for physical volleyball kept the Boilers off balance throughout the match. Purdue finished with one set with a hitting percentage above .150.
“I addressed that with our team,” Shondell said. “I said you can’t expect to beat anybody when you have those kinds of numbers. There’s no real excuse for it.”
Purdue takes on Rutgers Saturday and Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Boilers were also set to play Michigan State this weekend, but the teams “mutually agreed” to postpone the series because of COVID-19 concerns within the Spartan program. No broadcast information has been announced yet for the Rutgers matches.