Coming off of another thrilling match against No. 11-seed BYU, the Boilermakers took on their toughest opponent of the NCAA Tournament in No. 3-seed Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh.
An incredible ride. Wouldn't have wanted to take it with anyone else. Thank you fans for a season to remember. pic.twitter.com/oUop8uIdYw— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) December 11, 2021
A lot was on the line for both teams: Neither team has ever made it to the Final Four in their respective program histories. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, that streak ended for Pitt this afternoon as the Panthers won 3-1.
Purdue and the Panthers were locked in a back-and-forth battle in the first set. Just as either team seemed to gain momentum, the other would come right back to tie things up. Coming off of a career day in kills against BYU, freshman middle blocker Raven Colvin continued to dominate in that department with three kills early on.
However, the Panthers’ offensive attack was too much for the Boilermakers to handle as Pitt took the first set 25-20. Fifth-year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton led the way for Purdue with five kills with senior middle blocker Jael Johnson close behind with four kills and a block. While the Boilermakers are third in the nation in blocks, they were only able to get two in the set.
The second set was another shootout as neither team had a large point advantage. The set was highlighted by three challenged calls that further emphasized the importance of each and every point earned.
After a thrilling second set, Purdue came out on top, 30-28, to tie the match. The set was highlighted by 18 ties and 10 lead changes. Newton added another five kills and senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland added four. Huge blocks and big offensive swings were able to propel the Boilermakers to the set victory and give them three set point saves.
Purdue started the third set off flat, with Pittsburgh going up 8-3 early. However, this team never quit that easily all season, with two of its tournament matches requiring comeback victories to advance. The Boilermakers proceeded to go on a 7-2 run to put themselves right back in the set.
Even so, the Panthers started to pull away and won the third set 25-20. Newton still led the Boilermakers in kills with 13 through the first three sets. Raven Colvin was second with eight. While Purdue was down 2-1 against the Panthers, comebacks have been strong throughout the entire NCAA tournaments. The team was in desperate need of another one to stay alive.
The fourth set got off to another shootout for both teams. Pittsburgh’s late run to put itself up by as much as 10 points was just too much of a deficit for Purdue to come back from.
The Panthers took the fourth set 25-15 and took the match 3-1 against the Boilermakers. Newton was the leading scorer for Purdue with 16 kills. Colvin was right behind her with 10 kills and three blocks. Cleveland also had 9 kills and three blocks in the match.
Purdue ends its incredible season with a record of 26-7 and will look to be back in this position next year. The Boilermakers reached the Elite Eight for the second time in two years and the NCAA tournament for eight years straight, completing the 16th NCAA tournament appearance under head coach Dave Shondell.
GAME NOTES:
• Pittsburgh is now 1-11 against the Boilermakers.
• Prior to Saturday's loss to Pitt, Purdue had been 3-0 vs. teams ranked in the Top 4. Pitt was No. 3 entering the tournament while Purdue was No. 8.
Your All-Region Team honorees, as voted on by media:@HayleyBush4 @Caitlyn_Newton pic.twitter.com/AZD2ItIt1B— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) December 12, 2021
• Hayley Bush and Caitlyn made the All-Region Team.