Nebraska volleyball holds opponents to the lowest hitting percentage in the country and the Boilers were no exception on Wednesday night.
No. 12 Purdue (15-4, 6-3 Big Ten) fell to No. 3 Nebraska (17-1, 9-0 Big Ten) in three sets Wednesday night, giving the Boilers their first consecutive losses of the season.
“(To beat a team like that), you’ve got to have 80% or 90% of your players playing at a high level, and we didn’t get that tonight,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “Nothing about this surprises me — I know where our team is, I know where their team is and who they’ve got.”
These losses also mark the first time Purdue’s been swept in back-to-back home games since being swept by No. 2 Minnesota and No. 10 Penn State in 2016.
Nebraska keyed in on freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson, holding her to just seven kills, her lowest of the season. She had a -.086 hitting percentage, having more attack errors than kills.
For the first time this season, Hudson did not lead the team in kills.
Senior outside hitter Emma Ellis finished with nine kills, the most on the team. Senior outside hitter Madeline Koch notched eight kills.
“As we get deeper into the season, we know that people are looking at (Hudson), so finding other options in our offense is key,” fifth-year setter Grace Balensiefer said. “Koch was on tonight. I thought she did a really good job for almost having a double block on her every time, too.”
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Alick earned 12 kills and a .611 hitting percentage. The Boilers held Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik to just nine kills.
After a long back-and-forth began the first set, two bad sets and a Nebraska kill put the Boilers down 15-12.
Purdue couldn’t make up the deficit, eventually losing the set 25-21.
After getting out to an early 3-point lead to start the second set, the Boilers surrendered a 7-1 run to the Huskers and never recovered, losing the second set 25-20.
The Boilers couldn’t get their momentum started in the third set, going down 7-1 to start, and again couldn’t close the gap.
“It’s important to forget the past and take it one day at a time,” Balenseifer said. “We gotta get better tomorrow. Just forget about this and have a blank slate.”
The next chance to get back in the win column will be against another top-10 opponent. The team will face No. 9 Minnesota for the second time this season. In the first matchup, Purdue swept the Gophers in three sets.
“I don’t think they expected us to be as good as we were that night,” Shondell said. “They’ll be ready for us this time. Anytime you beat somebody, the second time the motivation can go to the team that got beat.”
Since then, Minnesota has swept its opponent in all but one of its wins. The Gophers have just two other Big Ten losses, Northwestern and No. 6 Ohio State.
After facing the three best defensive teams in the Big Ten in their last four games, the Boilers are looking to take on Minnesota. The Gophers give up the fourth-worst hitting percentage in the Big Ten but hold the fourth-highest percentage themselves.
“They’re not the same kind of defensive team that (Nebraska) is, but they’re a good blocking team because they’ve got great athletes,” Shondell said. “They’re similar in size to (Nebraska.) Their middles are 6-7 and 6-3 and their two pin hitters were both number-one recruits. Their right-side player is also a really nice player that was all-Big Ten last year.”
Purdue looks to snap its two-match losing streak at 9 p.m., Saturday when it visits No. 9 Minnesota (11-6, 6-3). It will be a rematch of a Sept. 23 Boilermaker win, 3-0, over the then No. 8 Gophers.