Senior Grace Cleveland went errorless with a season-high 18 kills and a .563 hitting efficiency to lead the No. 6 Purdue volleyball team (23-5, 15-4 Big Ten) to victory over Indiana (10-21, 4-15) with a 3-1 final score (25-13, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20).
A senior night soirée for @PurdueVB! 🤌🏼Boilermakers win 3-1 at home. pic.twitter.com/Neta36pmWW— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 27, 2021
The win marks the 19th consecutive win over the Hoosiers and the ninth straight victory this season.
Cleveland celebrated Senior Night and her birthday with her second errorless performance of the season (last: 13-0-23 at UNLV on 9/2). Meanwhile, the Bloomington, Illinois, native added seven digs and five block assists to round out the evening.
S4 | What. A. Play. 🤯Indiana 19Purdue 22 pic.twitter.com/VIEMtX3eH4— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 27, 2021
As a team, Purdue hit a .315 clip while holding Indiana to a .105. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers closed the evening by out-blocking the Hoosiers, 16-6.
Purdue will be back tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network when it hosts No. 11 Nebraska to close out the regular season.