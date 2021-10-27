A rowdy Holloway Gymnasium crowd erupted once again after the No. 12-ranked Purdue Boilermakers swept the Northwestern Wildcats Wednesday night.
The band and Block Party sections made their presence known and continued to cheer loudly as Purdue scored one easy shot after another throughout the match.
Coming off their first streak of two conference losses on the season, the Boilermakers (14-5, 6-4 Big Ten) needed all of the momentum they could in a seemingly must-win match for Purdue.
The Boilermakers started off hot in the first set, jumping out to an early 5-1 lead. Multiple ace serves by fifth year senior libero Jena Otec in the first set gave Purdue the confidence it needed to get its offense rolling early. Fifth year senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton racked up two kills and two digs in the first seven points alone. Purdue maintained a comfortable point lead throughout the set, leading by as many as 9 points.
Purdue took the first set convincingly with a score of 25-16. Purdue’s excellent serving and blocking proved to be too much for Northwestern (9-12, 4-6 Big Ten) to handle. In this set, Newton and senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland had a combined 10 kills, while Cleveland added three blocks.
The second set began in the opposite fashion as Northwestern jumped to an early 2-0 lead. However, the majority of the set remained a back-and-forth battle, with the biggest lead coming from Purdue with 4 points. Each side made dominating plays that kept the score close and even tied for a majority of the set.
The Boilermakers took the second set with the score of 25-19. While Newton and Cleveland continued to have their usual dominant performances, the second set was highlighted by huge plays made by junior outside hitter Emma Ellis and freshman middle blocker Raven Colvin, who earned three and five kills respectively.
The third set went off to another neck-and-neck fight. Despite the close set, the fuel of the crowd and the Block Party student section helped Purdue gain the confidence to make key blocks, leading to a dominating 7-point run. Purdue’s excellent serving also continued, with multiple players getting aces against the Wildcats.
Purdue took the third set in another dominating fashion with a score of 25-17. Redshirt sophomore setter Megan Renner put on an exclamation point hit to end the match, ultimately giving the match point to Purdue.
The Boilermakers will look to keep the ball rolling against the No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers on Halloween night at noon in Holloway Gymnasium. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.