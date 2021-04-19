No. 7-seed Purdue volleyball's Regional Final match against No. 2-seed Kentucky will begin tonight at 9 p.m., the team announced Monday morning.
The beginning of the match may be delayed by a runover in the 6:30 p.m. match between No. 1-seed Wisconsin and No. 8-seed Florida, so the team's tweet also specified it would begin 45 minutes after the end of that match. The match will air on ESPNU.
The Boilers ground out a win against No. 10-seed Oregon Sunday night, surviving a third-set loss and a fourth-set scare to take a 3-1 victory.
Purdue last faced Kentucky in the 2019 regular season. The Boilermakers won the match 3-2 in Lexington. The game was a rematch of the second round of the 2018 tournament, when the Boilers were unseeded and Kentucky was the No. 10 slot hosting part of the first two rounds of the tournament.
Purdue lost in a sweep, and Kentucky would be knocked out in the Sweet 16 by No. 7-seed Nebraska, who ended up in the national championship match against Stanford.
In each of the last three tournaments, the No. 7-seed has made the Final Four, according to Purdue radio commentator Dan Gillman. Minnesota made the semis in the 2019 tournament, but was swept by eventual champion Stanford.